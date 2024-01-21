ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-Bhutan charter flights from April

January 21, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel will launch exclusive charter flights from Bengaluru to Paro (Bhutan) starting April 2024.

According to Thomas Cook, South India represents a key source market for Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel, already contributing over 45% to the companies’ business to the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, and growing.

“However, the significant challenge is the lack of direct air connectivity from India’s southern region, resulting in both an increase in cost (approximately 15%), and inconvenience (multiple flights, changing airports/terminals, multiple check-ins and baggage drop/collection, etc). This gap formed the genesis of the companies’ Blue Ocean strategy - with the launch of special charters to Bhutan from Bengaluru,” the travel company said.

It added that Bengaluru represents a strategic gateway, giving Thomas Cook and SOTC increased access via a hub and spoke model, to the powerful and growing source markets – of not just Karnataka, but also the larger southern region.

The Thomas Cook and SOTC Bhutan charters include group tours, individual travel and ad-hoc groups, in a focused endeavour that targets multigenerational families, groups of friends, couples/honeymooners, and young India.

The charter departures will take place in  April and May 2024 and the duration of the tour is eight days with destinations like Thimpu, Punakha, and Paro.

