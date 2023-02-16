Bengaluru-based company in race to supply jetpacks for armed forces

February 16, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Bengaluru-based company is in the race to supply jetpacks for the armed forces of India. The Indian Army is looking at jetpack suits, which will enable its personnel to fly with the aim of enhancing individual mobility in tough terrain.

The jet suit developed by Absolute Composites in Bengaluru will be among those that will be evaluated by the Indian Army for procurement. At present, Absolute Composites is the only Indian company to make the jetpack suit.

In January, the Indian Army released a Request For Proposal for 48 jetpack suits. Jetpacks are becoming a part of armed forces worldwide for quick movement of individual personnel in emergency situations.

The jetpack developed in Bengaluru is fuelled by diesel, has a range of 10 km and is capable of flying for up to 8 minutes. The pack weighs 40 kg and can carry a payload of 80 kg. Though it is capable of flying at an altitude of 3,000 meters, the optimal height is between 10 feet and 20 feet above the ground.

Absolute Composites Managing Director Raghav Reddy told The Hindu, “The jet suit is good for scenarios where there are obstructions on the ground. Due to limited endurance, it will not be optimal to lose energy in just climbing to a high altitude.”

Who invented jetpack suit

The jetpack suit was invented by British citizen Richard Browning, who is the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industry. His effort inspired Absolute Composites to come up with a jetpack suit. The Indian company has modified and improvised the equipment to suit local requirements.

Among uses for jetpack suits is in the movement of personnel in mine-infested areas or for mine detection, to cross a water body when a bridge is broken, or movement from one ship to another. In civilian scenarios, it can help in a fire emergency, medical rescue and floods.

The jetpack suit developed in Bengaluru is an improvised version in terms of materials used with heat and fire-proof materials. An extra engine has been added. Provisions have been made to enable the user to carry a small quantity of medicines or other supplies. In the next version, display helmets will be added to the suit.