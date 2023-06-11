Bengaluru air five times worse than WHO guidelines, finds Greenpeace India study

June 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Greenpeace India in its latest report on air pollution has stated that Bengalurueans breathe air five times worse than the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The report titled, Spare the Air, is based on a year-long study, which analysed data from September 2021 to September 2022.

Greenpeace India said that the study revealed that pollution levels were dangerously and persistently higher than the latest WHO guidelines.

Bengaluru was found to have an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 29.01 μg/m3, which is 5.8 times higher than the safe levels (5 µg/m3) set by the WHO.

“Similarly, the city’s annual average PM10 concentration was found to be 55.14 μg/m3, 3.7 times higher than the safe levels (15 μg/m3). The city’s annual NO 2 concentration was also found to be 17.86 μg/m3, which is 1.8 times higher than the safe levels (10 μg/m3). The city recorded such alarming levels of NO 2 concentration on 342 days or 93.7% of all days on record,” stated the environment group.

“The report serves as a wake-up call, once again highlighting the harsh reality that the people of Bengaluru are breathing dangerously polluted air. Vehicular emissions are one of the major contributors to urban PM2.5 and NO 2 concentration. The newly formed government must address this crisis with utmost urgency,” said Avinash Chanchal, campaign manager, Greenpeace India.

The organisation also included a list of recommendations in the report to tackle the city’s growing air pollution, emphasising that the solution is inclusive, accessible, and dependable public transportation.

Apart from Bengaluru, the study was also conducted in Bhopal, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune. The focus was on the three key contaminants, PM2.5, PM10, and NO 2 .

In 2021, with increasing evidence of air pollution affecting citizens’ health, the WHO conducted a systematic review adjusting all the air quality guidelines levels downwards, warning that exceeding the new guideline levels is associated with significant risks to health.

“Studies have revealed that exposure to severe air pollution increases the likelihood of premature death, and many medical conditions, including asthma, pre-term birth, low birth weight, depression, schizophrenia, diabetes, stroke, and lung cancer,” the environment group added.

