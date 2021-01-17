Bengaluru achieves 65% of vaccination target on Day 1

17 January 2021 08:38 IST

Authorities said there was not a single case of ‘vaccine resistance’ among people

Vaccination centres in the city wore a festive look, their walls decorated with flowers and balloons, for the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. Most of the healthcare workers in Yelahanka General Hospital and other vaccination centres in the city were visibly relieved to have an extra layer of protection.

Bengaluru Urban district, including the corporation limits, achieved nearly 65% of the vaccination target set on Day 1. However, authorities were quick to add this was due to administrative issues and there was not a single case of ‘vaccine resistance’ among people.

“It feels great to be part of this historic drive that is the beginning of winning the battle against this virus, which has wrecked lives across the world. There is a sense of relief and excitement,” Dr. Asma Tabassum, administrative medical officer at Yelahanka General Hospital, shortly after being inoculated. She added that she experienced neither pain nor side-effects.

The drive was conducted in 11 centres in Bengaluru Urban district: six Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hospitals and five other hospitals under the district administration. Though 942 healthcare workers were slated to get the shot, 610 were inoculated (64.7%).

The city corporation hospitals met 65.1% of their target having inoculated 351 of 539 people. Hospitals under the district administration achieved a target of 64.4%: 259 of 402 healthcare workers were administered the vaccine.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the reasons for the lower targets achieved were two-fold.

“The vaccination process, which includes half-an-hour of observation, takes time. If we do it from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as scheduled, we can inoculate a hundred people, the daily target for each vaccination centre. But as Saturday was the first day, there were some teething problems, and the process began only by noon after the Prime Minister’s inauguration,” he said.

The other reason was the malfunctioning of the Co-WIN portal. “Registered beneficiaries were to be sent an SMS scheduling their inoculation. However, in many cases, that did not happen. So some of those scheduled to be inoculated on Saturday as per our records may have not known about it. From Monday, we have asked medical facilities to manually inform beneficiaries registered with them the previous day,” Mr. Prasad added.

Additional 300 vaccination centres

He added that they will launch 300 vaccination centres, including 145 Primary Healthcare Centres from Monday, and gradually increase it to 760 centres that have now been identified.

“We have set a target of inoculating 1.5 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase. We have now received 1.05 lakh vaccines, and the rest are expected in the coming week. We aim to inoculate all 1.5 lakh registered healthcare workers over the next 10 days,” he said.

Vaccination drive in private hospitals

The city administration has decided to conduct vaccination drives at leading private hospitals for their staffers on Sunday. It was earlier decided that there would be no vaccination on Sundays, but the decision was changed on Saturday evening.

Manipal Hospitals will take up a drive to inoculate all healthcare workers associated with them – 4,052 persons at 43 inoculation sites.

Baptist Hospital, Hebbal plans to inoculate 1,376 beneficiaries associated with it while St. Philomena Hospital and Nursing College has slotted 700 beneficiaries and Cox Town Maternity Home will administer the shot to 98 beneficiaries.