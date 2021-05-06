Bed allotment scam: Software and war room management under scanner

06 May 2021 08:49 IST

Technical committee submits interim report

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials are investigating how the software used to assign beds was manipulated. “There appears to be discrepancies in the blocking and unblocking of beds,” said a senior police officer who is part of the probe.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said a technical committee led by V. Ponnuraj, nodal officer for State War Room, had submitted an interim report reviewing the software being used to allot beds. “The committee has advised a reform in the login process, among other things. The final report is yet to be submitted. We will fix these gaps,” he said, and added that the agency given the contract to run the war room will be reviewed.

Senior Minister Arvind Limbavali, appointed in-charge of war rooms by the Chief Minister on Tuesday, held a review meeting of all war rooms. “Pertaining to bed-blocking, we have realised the gap in the system may be at the nodal officer level, who are not keeping the war room up to date. This will be streamlined,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted that he had sought help from Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys to revamp the BBMP bed allocation system.