Beating the heat: Bengaluru witnesses surge in sale of ACs and coolers this summer

April 14, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, traditionally a city with a limited demand window for cooling devices, a significant shift in consumer behaviour has been observed this summer. Dealers across the city have reported a remarkable increase in inquiries and sales compared to previous years.

Satyamurthy, owner of Ind Air Con Engineers in Wilson Garden, revealed a staggering 35% surge in inquiries since March alone. This spike defies the conventional trend of peak sales occurring before the onset of the monsoon in late May, he said.

“Bengaluru typically experiences a demand cycle of three to four months for cooling devices, but this year we have seen a substantial uptick in interest,” he remarked.

The trend is mirrored in consumer actions, with many residents opting to install additional air conditioners or coolers in their homes.

Anuradha, a resident of the city, installed two more air conditioners to her four-bedroom flat owing to the intense weather conditions. “ACs provide immediate relief unlike other alternatives,” she emphasised.

Razi Ahamed, Director of Sales at Premium Cooling and Interior Solutions in Jayanagar, corroborated the trend, noting a surge in both residential and commercial customers. Interestingly, a significant portion of these customers were first-time buyers, indicating a growing adoption of cooling devices in the region.

Beyond sheer necessity, consumers are also prioritising advanced features in their purchases. Syed Ahmed, a brand dealer at Samsung Opera House in Brigade Road, highlighted the demand for features like built-in WiFi for remote control and energy-saving options. This demand for cutting-edge technology has led to a notable increase in sales across stores. Mr. Ahmed further attributed the escalating demand to the effects of global warming, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

As Bengaluru braces for the impending heat wave, the demand for cooling devices is expected to persist, marking a significant departure from past consumption patterns.

