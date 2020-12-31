BDA warning on fraud

31 December 2020 08:14 IST

Alleges unauthorised sale of sites and houses in Dr. Shivarama Karanth Layout

Though the Dr. Shivarama Karanth Layout is still under formation by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), many buildings are being constructed within the notified area, a press release stated and added that the construction of buildings was unauthorised, as was their sale.

As per an order of the Supreme Court, a committee has been formed to identify such unauthorised buildings within the notified area and demolish them. BDA has urged citizens to exercise caution while purchasing land or houses that have come up in the notified area.

The release added that certain fraudsters were selling sites and houses illegally by creating forged documents. Citizens may contact the BDA to verify the authenticity of the site or house before purchase. They may contact the office of the BDA Commissioner or Task Force if they come across such cases, the release added.

