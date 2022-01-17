BDA under scanner for online auction of corner sites

Bengaluru

Staff accused of helping create fake documents in order to favour some buyers

The Bangalore Development Authority, which was raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year, is once again battling charges of corruption, this time for its online auction of corner sites. The Sheshadripuram police are investigating three cases where BDA staff in collusion with middlemen allegedly helped rig the sale of sites and faked documents to favour some buyers.

In one complaint lodged with the Sheshadripuram police, the vigilance squad of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Special Task force claimed that one buyer, identified as Manju Naik K., colluded with BDA employees. The development authority had recently issued an e-notification for the auction of sites at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout 7th and 8th block. To perpetuate the illegal sale, the site number was changed and fake documents were created with forged signatures and a BDA seal. The documents were then submitted at the office of the Deputy Secretary, BDA, for approval. In this way, the registration was done in the name of Manju Naik.

In his complaint, Srinivas V.T., an officer with the vigilance squad who conducted the initial probe, said that this was executed with the help of BDA staff and middlemen working at the office on T Chowdaiah Road.

A similar complaint was filed by another vigilance officer, Lakshmaiah M.B., against a person identified as Ramesh Babu T. Documents were allegedly forged and submitted to register the site in his name. Though this the BDA has incurred losses to the tune of crores of rupees, Mr. Lakshmaiah said. The police have initiated a probe, but no arrest has been made so far, a senior police officer said. The police are also investigating a third complaint lodged by Indramani H, an officer with the Vigilance squad of the BDA special task Force.