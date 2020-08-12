BBMP threatens to block use of unused beds

12 August 2020 23:07 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering blocking the use of unused beds in private hospitals so that they are not allotted to patients who do not have COVID-19. This comes after many private hospitals have been citing shortage of doctors, nurse and other staff as a reason for not providing 50% of beds for COVID-19 cases, as per the State government’s order.

Senior BBMP officials on Wednesday held a meeting with the doctors and management of over 40 private hospitals to discuss the issue. “The BBMP has time and again warned that stringent action will be taken against hospitals manipulating and not sharing information on bed availability. We have also initiated criminal actions against such hospitals,” said a civic official.

Advertising

Advertising