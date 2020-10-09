BBMP seeks UDD approval to maintain 12 high density corridors

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has written to the Urban Development Department seeking permission to maintain and develop 12 high density corridors in the city.

Earlier this year, it had been decided to hand over these corridors, measuring a total of 191 km, to the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. for development and maintenance. The civic body would have been required to pay maintenance and development charges amounting to ₹1,120.48 core over five years.

In the letter, civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad has maintained that the BBMP’s Road Infrastructure department was already maintaining 474 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, which includes these 12 high density corridors.

The BBMP, in association with DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport), was also creating bus priority lanes and pop-up cycle lanes. That apart, in the case of road widening, the BBMP can issue TDR, which KRDCL could not, he pointed out.

In the light of these reasons, the commissioner has argued that the 12 major roads be handed back to the civic body for maintenance and development. He suggested that an ESCROW account could be opened for their maintenance and development.

With regard to DPRs being prepared by KRDCL for road development, Mr. Prasad has suggested that they be re-examined by DULT. He has also sought release of grants already earmarked under the ‘Capital Support to Speical Infrastructure Project of Bengaluru’ for the development of these 12 high density corridors.