BBMP seeks services of home guards

20 July 2020 20:42 IST

The civic body plans to deploy them for various COVID-19 related activities

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has the responsibility of checking the spread of COVID-19 in the city, has sought 2,000 home guards, whom it plans to deploy for various COVID-19 related activities.

In a letter to Director General of Police and Command General (Home Guards), a copy of which is with The Hindu, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad has said that the civic body needs the home guards to carry out Rapid Antigen testing across the city. The civic body is conducting these tests, especially in containment zones, on persons with co-morbidities, ILI (Influenza Like Illness), SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection), and senior citizens.

There are around 100 mobile Rapid Antigen test vehicles that go around the city. Each vehicle needs at least two police personnel, said Mr. Prasad.

The Commissioner has pointed out that there is a shortage of police personnel, given that over 720 personnel, including senior officials, have been infected by the COVID-19 virus and are undergoing treatment. Around 730 personnel, who were primary contacts, are under quarantine. That apart, 1,230 police personnel, who are aged above 50 years, are working from home on instructions of Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

DIG and Command General (Home Guards) A.M. Prasad told The Hindu that his office received the letter from Mr. Manjunath Prasad on Monday evening. “We will take a call on Tuesday on how many home guards may be deployed as per the BBMP’s request,” he said.