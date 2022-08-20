BBMP officials told to upload draft voters’ list

The Karnataka State Election Commission on Saturday held a meeting with the BBMP and Bengaluru Urban district administration officials and gave the officials a target of uploading the draft voters’ list on the website by August 25.

The meeting was held by the Karnataka State Election Commission commissioner S. Basavaraj. According to the State Election Commission, at the meeting, officials discussed preparations of electoral rolls and other aspects related to the BBMP polls.

The officials also discussed the setting up of infrastructure for the elections at the booths, supervision of electronic voting machines and also appointing the polling officers.