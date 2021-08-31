BBMP officer gets jail term

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 00:42 IST

The 23rd City Civil and Session court convicted an assistant revenue officer of BBMP under Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced him to four years imprisonment and fine of ₹3 lakh. Lingaiah was working in Mahalakshmipuram ward and had had demanded ₹2.5 lakh from a person for Khata transfer. He was caught red-handed by ACB officials while accepting an advance amount of ₹1 lakh in March 2017.

The ACB officials filed a chargesheet and submitted before the court and after three years of trial trail , the court held him guilty and convicted.

