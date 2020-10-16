BBMP asks NEERI to study Vrishabhavathi river valley

16 October 2020 21:26 IST

The aim is protection, restoration and rejuvenation

The civic body has approached the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) for a study of the Vrishabhavathi river valley following directions of the Karnataka High Court.

In a letter to NEERI, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad has sought expertise of NEERI to conduct the study for the purpose of protection, restoration and rejuvenation of the river. He urged NEERI to convey the timeframe needed for the study apart from the funds required for the same.

BBMP’s Chief Engineer (stormwater drain) B.S. Prahallad has been appointed as the nodal officer for correspondence during the course of the study.

The Commissioner has sought identification of pollutants, quantum of pollutants at various locations of the valley and methodology for prevention of pollutants entering the valley. NEERI has also been asked to suggest short- and long-term measures as well as technological interventions that may be required.

The Commissioner stated that NEERI would have the liberty to make general and specific suggestions and recommendations to the State government, BBMP and other public bodies.