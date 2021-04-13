BBMP and Bescom to set up coordination committee for transformers

13 April 2021 08:18 IST

It will identify locations conducive for installing electricity equipment, including transformers, and review existing ones

A coordination committee would be set up for identification of locations conducive for installing electricity equipment, including transformers, and review existing ones, the High Court of Karantaka was informed on Monday.

The heads of both the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Bescom) have filed an affidavit in this regard during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by G.B. Athri, a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force.

Taking the affidavits of Chief Commissioner of the BBMP and the Managing Director of Bescom on record, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj made it clear that the court would consider appointing an agency to identify transformers posing danger to the public in case of any delay in creation of a coordination committee and taking effective steps by the committee.

The BBMP and the Bescom have proposed to set up a coordination panel on the suggestion of the High Court that both agencies should evolve a scheme to permit installation of electricity transformers on footpaths without compromising the safety of pedestrians.

The Bescom told the bench that it is prepared to relocate transformers if the local authority points out specific installations required to be relocated and suggested an infrastructure corridor for installing electricity supply equipment. For the 4,085 transformers identified to be causing hindrance to pedestrian, 3,196 have been replaced with newly designed transformers, the Bescom stated.