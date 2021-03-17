Bangladeshi man held with Indian passport

Bengaluru

17 March 2021 02:04 IST

Immigration officials at the Kempegowda International Airport caught a 44-year-old Bangladeshi national with a valid Indian passport on Thursday. He had been living with his family in Kolkata for the past 19 years.

The accused, Khokan Das, had gone to Muscat to work as a driver a few years ago.

Khokan told officials that he had crossed the Bangladesh-India border illegally and had been staying in West Bengal since 2002, according to officials. He then started doing odd jobs and managed to get IDs, using which he obtained an Indian passport. He then went to Muscat a few years ago and stayed there for over a decade working as a driver.

In between, Khokan went to Bangladesh twice — in 2014, and again in 2019 to meet his parents. This led the immigration officials to question him about the purpose of his visits, eventually leading to the revelation about how he had been staying in India since 2002.

Khokan has been booked under various sections of the Passports Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.