Bangalore Club booked for organising music programme late at night

March 21, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru police charged the president, manager, entertainment committee, DJ and staff of the club under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act

The Hindu Bureau

According to the police, Bangalore Club on Lavelle Road had organised a music programme late at night on March 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against Bangalore Club on Lavelle Road on March 19 for allegedly organising a music programme late at night, causing noise pollution and disturbing the neighbourhood..

Based on a complaint by Ameerali, a police officer from Cubbon Park station, police charged the president, manager, entertainment committee, DJ and staff of the club under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act.

Following a complaint by residents, Mr. Ameerali, who was on night patrol, went to the club. He noticed that the club had organised a music event titled 'Those were the Days'. The programme went on till late in the night, causing disturbance and also violated rules, Mr. Ameerali said.

The police will issue a notice to the accused to appear before them for questioning.

