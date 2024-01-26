Art project by LGBTQIA members brings Ecoworld underpass to life

January 26, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Bengaluru

Aravani Art Project and Brookfield Properties unveiled an art project promoting inclusivity at the recently built underpass in Ecoworld.

The project carried out under the theme ‘Naavu Iddhivi,’ meaning ‘we exist,’ was done by collaborating with members of the LGBTQAI+ community with the idea of promoting awareness and wellbeing through art.

“Through vibrant colours and bold strokes, this newly unveiled art project beautifully captures the rich tapestry of the LGBT community, weaving stories of diversity, resilience, and love onto the canvas of understanding.” said Kalpen, a member of the community.

Highlighting the under-represented gender categories and asserting their right to an equal standing in society, the artwork addresses gender disparity through 16 distinct personas, each rooted in real stories. Each character represents unique identities and challenges.

“As you stroll through the underpass, you’re greeted by an unexpected burst of colours and emotions. The art project, nestled in this urban space, speaks volumes about the rich tapestry of the LGBT community. It’s not just a mural; it’s a living testament to the struggles, triumphs, and sheer beauty of diverse identities,” said Shantanu Chakraborty, EVP & Region Head - South at Brookfield Properties who inaugurated the artwork.

“This underpass, once overlooked, now stands as a powerful symbol of inclusion, inviting everyone to pause, reflect, and appreciate the stories that weave through the fabric of our city,” he added.

The Aravani art project, a collective run by trans and cis women, has been using art as a medium to talk about the lived experiences of transgender community members and has carried out mural works in different parts of the city.

Poornima Sukumar, founder of Aravani Art, noted that the initiative at Ecoworld helped to bring the collective’s vision to life on a larger canvas.

“This social initiative created ‘Art Inspired Experiences’ that engage and recognize all members of society and carry affirmative social messaging for the community at large. The small anecdotes within each portrait serve as windows into the diverse lives and experiences of individuals. Better Together encapsulates the essence of unity, transcending gender boundaries and emphasizing the beauty that emerges when we come together as one,” she said.

