ADVERTISEMENT

Army Day Parade 2023 held in Bengaluru 

January 15, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Army Day was held outside New Delhi for the first time as part of the Centre’s initiative to take major events away from the National Capital Region to different parts of the country

Hemanth C.S.

ASC Motorcycle Display team Tornadoes comprising 24 motorcycles enthralling the audience with stunts during the Army Day Parade at MEG and Center in Bengaluru on January 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The 75th Army Day Parade was held on Sunday at the MEG and Centre in Bengaluru with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande reviewing the parade and presenting gallantry awards.

The Army Day which is observed on January 15 was conducted out of the national capital for the first time as part of the Government of India’s initiative to take major events away from the National Capital Region to different parts of the country.

The event featured a fly-past by the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters and also the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30Mki. There was also a drone and paramotor display. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The event featured a fly-past by the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters and also the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30Mki. There was also a drone and paramotor display. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

ALSO READ
Army Day 2023 | Indian Army ready to tackle any contingency along LAC, says Army Chief

The parade commenced with a wreath laying ceremony at the Madras Engineering Group War Memorial by General Pande. It then witnessed eight marching contingents, including a horse mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band comprising five regimental brass bands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The marching contingents were from Madras Engineering Group, Bombay Sappers, Regiment of Artillery, Mahar Regiment, Parachute Regiment and the Madras Regiment.

Weapon systems displayed

A team of six paratroopers showcase a combat free fall as they jump out of a Dhruv helicopter, deploy their parachutes and manoeuvre down to the ground. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Various weapon systems held in the Indian Army’s inventory were also displayed, including K9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns, Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.

The event featured a fly-past by the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters and also the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30Mki. There was also a drone and paramotor display.

Thrilling acts of daredevilry

Army personal performing during the 75th Army Day Parade at MEG and Center in Bengaluru on Sunday January 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

ASC Motorcycle Display team Tornadoes comprising 24 motorcycles enthralled the audience by performing stunts like the seat sitting balance, arrowhead formation, corner cross, criss cross, inner outer circle, single scissor cross, tank balance among others.

A team of six paratroopers also showcased a combat free fall as they jumped out of a Dhruv helicopter, deployed their parachutes and manoeuvred down to land on the ground.

On the occasion, the Army Chief also presented the Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medals, individual and unit citations.

Every year, January 15 is observed as Army Day to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, post Independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US