Another plasma bank in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

22 August 2020 00:46 IST

Another plasma bank is now ready in the city to pitch in for plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Ramaiah Blood Bank is equipped to obtain and store convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, a press release from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital said.

Convalescent plasma will be collected from voluntary donors who had complete resolution of symptoms for the past 28 days and developed satisfactory serum IgG antibody levels against COVID-19. The stored plasma will be available for transfusion not only for in-house patients but also for any patients across the city upon request by the treating hospitals, the release added.

Earlier, the State’s plasma bank was launched by COVID India Campaign, under the aegis of ICATT Foundation in association with HCG Hospitals and the State government under Mission COPE (COVID Plasma Endeavour) to promote plasma donation from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Manipal Hospitals too recently launched a plasma bank for advanced treatment of COVID-19.