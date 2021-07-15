Anjum Parwez appointed BMRCL managing director

Bengaluru

15 July 2021 03:24 IST

He has been transferred from the Transport Department

The State government, on Wednesday, appointed senior IAS officer Anjum Parwez as the new Managing Director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL).

Mr. Parwez will relieve Rakesh Singh who has been holding the post as concurrent charge for over three months. Mr Parwez is a principal secretary ranking officer and is transferred from the Transport Department. He told The Hindu that expediting the ongoing phase II Namma Metro project will be his priority.

Challenges ahead

The new MD has various challenges before him including the timely execution of the metro tunnel network between Dairy Circle and Nagawara which has faced several hurdles in the past, resumption of metro work between Kalena Agrahara and Swagath Cross Road that was stalled and expediting much delayed 58-km Outer Ring Road - Airport metro line to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“After taking the charge, I will study the developments in the Namma Metro project and measures will be taken to expedite the ongoing projects. Focus will also be given to integrating various modes of public transport in the city, thereby shifting people using private modes of transport to public transport,” he said.

With BMTC

Mr. Parwez, a 1994 batch IAS officer, has also worked as the MD of the Bangalore Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Senior IAS officer Rajender Kumar Kataria has been placed in concurrent charge of principal secretary of the Transport Department, the post that fell vacant after Mr. Parwez’ transfer.