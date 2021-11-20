‘AI can digitise Indian farm sector’

Bengaluru

20 November 2021 01:46 IST

India will become a financial superpower if it uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to digitise its vast farm sector, said Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum. In his virtual address at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on Friday, Prof. Schwab said India had the technological capability and prowess to propel the agricultural sector into the digital world.

“As the world is witnessing the fourth industrial revolution, accessibility of internet services and its speed will play a major role in it,” he said.

However, he regretted that in India at least 50% of citizens do not have access to the internet. He called upon the Indian and Karnataka governments to work on bridging this digital divide.

Prof. Schwab said the World Economic Forum has been working with telecom companies to bring technologies and their businesses closer. Some 35 million new jobs are likely to be generated by 2025 as a result of this industrial revolution all over the world, adding that India should not let go of this opportunity.

He said there was a need for another green revolution in the world with zero carbon emissions and also the world needs to ensure that new discoveries are made in this direction swiftly.