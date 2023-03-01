Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, BBMP Budget to be presented on March 2

March 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will present its Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday, March 2.

BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance, Jayaram Raipura will present the Budget in the presence of BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Tushir Giri Nath at 11.30 a.m. Officials said that the outlay of the Budget is commensurate with the revenue generation and expenditure. It also includes government grants that have already been announced in the State Budget recently.

This is the third year that the Budget is presented without the elected BBMP council. An official said that this year’s budget will focus on various civic infrastructure, including storm water drains, roads, education, health, and various welfare works.

Last year, in an unprecedented move, the BBMP had uploaded the 2022-23 budget with an outlay of ₹10,484.28 crore on its website late night on March 31 barely an hour before the end of the 2021-22 financial year, after being postponed allegedly due to disagreements on the allocation of funds by a group of Ministers and MLAs.

In the recently presented State Budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka has announced ₹9,698 crore-worth projects for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city.

The BBMP budget will be presented at Town Hall, while the general public can watch the live broadcast of the Budget on the official Youtube channel of the civic body. The budget will also be uploaded to the BBMP website, said officials.