ACB registers FIR against two officers

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against two Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officials, who earlier worked at Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

The ACB had raided BDA in November 2021 and seized several incriminating documents. ACB officials stumbled upon irregularities in allotment of BDA sites to slum-dwellers during the raids and had sought sanction for prosecution against two officials - Jagadish who was Deputy Secretary 2 in BDA, and Roopa who was Deputy Secretary 3. Following the sanction from the State Government, ACB registered a FIR against the two officials.

