75 waterbodies in Bengaluru to be rejuvenated

Rajeev Chandrashekar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, visited a few lakes in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

April 12, 2022 21:33 IST

As part of an initiative to develop 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’, existing waterbodies in Bengaluru will be revived and rejuvenated