75 waterbodies in Bengaluru to be rejuvenated

As part of an initiative to develop 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’, existing waterbodies in Bengaluru will be revived and rejuvenated
As part of an initiative to develop 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’, existing waterbodies in the city will be revived and rejuvenated. The action plan is to bring the Kempambudhi, the Gubbalala, and the Mestripalya lakes under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme and restore and rejuvenate them.
On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar inspected these lakes, along with city MLAs M. Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya L., and Uday B. Garudachar, lake experts, and citizens to discuss the way forward to revive and protect these lakes.
He met with BBMP officials and sought the masterplans of these lakes and said he would support in rejuvenating these lakes.
