75 waterbodies in Bengaluru to be rejuvenated

Rajeev Chandrashekar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, visited a few lakes in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Special Correspondent Bengaluru April 12, 2022 21:33 IST
Updated: April 14, 2022 13:59 IST

As part of an initiative to develop 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’, existing waterbodies in the city will be revived and rejuvenated. The action plan is to bring the Kempambudhi, the Gubbalala, and the Mestripalya lakes under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme and restore and rejuvenate them.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar inspected these lakes, along with city MLAs M. Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya L., and Uday B. Garudachar, lake experts, and citizens to discuss the way forward to revive and protect these lakes.

He met with BBMP officials and sought the masterplans of these lakes and said he would support in rejuvenating these lakes.

