746 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Karnataka on January 13

14 January 2021 08:51 IST

Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.40%

The State on Wednesday reported 746 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,29,552. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,152. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 765 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,08,494. Of the remaining 8,887 active patients, 193 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.65%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.40%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 426 cases, taking its tally to 3,93,673. With two deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,352.

Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,678.

As many as 1,13,515 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,06,592 RT-PCR tests, taking the total number of tests to 1,55,98,874.