60% Kannada rule for nameboards comes into force from February 29

February 28, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered on Wednesday (February 28) that nameboards of commercial establishments under its jurisdiction should have 60% in Kannada from February 29.

In a meeting headed by the Chief Commissioner of BBMP on February 2 and 12, all commercial establishments were instructed to display the nameboards with 60% in Kannada compulsorily by February 28.

Watch | What is the Kannada signboards controversy all about?

Surolkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, warned of action against those violating the order: “With effect from February 29, nameboards of the commercial establishments under our jurisdiction should be displayed in 60% Kannada compulsorily. If there are any violations, we will suspend the business licences issued by the department and take necessary action to seal down such commercial enterprises.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes in the backdrop of the State government issuing a gazette notification on February 26 mandating that 60% of nameboards of commercial and industrial establishments must be in Kannada.

“The nameboards of commercial, industrial and business undertakings, trusts, counselling centres, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centres, and hotels, etc., functioning with the approval and sanction of the government or local authorities, shall ensure that their name board displays 60% in Kannada language and Kannada shall be displayed in the upper half of the name board,” said the gazette notification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT