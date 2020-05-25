54 flights to land at Bengaluru Airport on first day of resuming operations

Bengaluru

25 May 2020 11:07 IST

Till 9 a.m. on Monday, five flights have landed at the KIA and 17 have taken off to various destinations

After a gap of almost two months, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) resumed operations of domestic flight services on Monday morning. The first flight of Air Asia took off from the KIA to Ranchi around 5.15 a.m. An Indigo flight from Chennai landed at 7.35 a.m.

Sources in the KIA said that the airport would handle 54 arrivals and 60 departures on the first day of resuming operations. Till 9 a.m, five flights have landed at the KIA and 17 took off to various destinations.

Bengaluru Rural DC P.N. Ravindra said, “As per the health protocol of the State government, we are screening the passengers after their arrival. Till Sunday, there were only repatriation flights and due to the operation of domestic flights, the number of people arriving at the airport has increased. Screening of passengers will happen throughout the day.” The official said that people were also coming to the KIA on transit.

Adhering to the Karnataka government norms, passengers coming from ‘high risk’ States/UTs will be subjected to seven days of institutional quarantine upon arrival in Karnataka. The high risk States/UTs are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

They will be tested for COVID-19 from the fifth to the seventh day of arrival. If found negative, they will be asked to be in home quarantine for seven days. However, some exemptions have been given to pregnant women, children below 10 and others. The asymptomatic passengers arriving from other States will be asked to observe 14 days of home quarantine.

The government has also made it mandatory for passengers visiting Karnataka to register on ‘Seva Sindhu’ and hold an e-pass.