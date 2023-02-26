ADVERTISEMENT

50-year-old man sits in pit demanding action against illegal digging of road in Bengaluru

February 26, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Kumar H.G. staging the protest at Hanumanthnagar in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Fed up with repeated digging of a newly asphalted road, Anil Kumar G.R., 50, staged a silent protest by sitting in a pit for over 10 hours demanding justice. The incident happened in Hanumanthnagar.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that two months ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) re-asphalted the 4th Cross Road of Hanumanthnagar and alleged that without obtaining necessary permission, a private company dug up the road for a stretch of 700 metres, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians in the locality.

“Demanding justice, I staged a sathyagraha by sitting in the pit from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Digging up an asphalted road has become a habit in the city and no one cares for the plight faced by the common citizens. After my protest, some lower-rung officials from the BBMP visited the spot. Later, the BBMP filed an FIR against the company that had dug up the road. The authorities also took steps to fill the stretch of the road. During my protest, the general public sympathised with me and offered food and water.“

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A police official from Hanumanthnagar station said that following the protest, an executive engineer from the BBMP filed an FIR against a leading service provider, Jio, for digging the road to lay optical fibre cable. In its complaint, the BBMP said the act of the accused resulted in loss to the exchequer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US