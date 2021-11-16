Bengaluru

₹2.7 cr. contribution to kin of police who died of COVID-19

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 16 November 2021 03:49 IST
Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood on Monday presented each of the families of 90 police personnel who lost their lives to COVID-19 while on duty with a cheque of ₹3 lakh. The total value of the issued cheques is estimated to be around ₹2.7 crore, and was a gift by pharmaceutical firm Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Manish Arora, senior divisional manager of Mankind Pharma said it was a small contribution for families of the police personnel.

Mr. Sood said that the government has already issued ₹30 lakh to each of the families. Apart from this, the State has also assured government jobs to dependent family members of the deceased.

