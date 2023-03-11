ADVERTISEMENT

25 pigeons stolen from businessman’s house

March 11, 2023 05:20 am | Updated March 10, 2023 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Varthur police are on the lookout of a gang which stole 25 pairs of pigeons kept at a farm house of a businessman on Dommasandra main road in Gunjur on Tuesday night.

The complainant Aravind G.M. received the pigeons as a gift from his friend and he had been taking care of them for the last four years. On Saturday night, he was alerted by his neighbour about a gang which was robbing the pigeons and escaped. Armed with a licensed gun, he chased the gang with his son, managed to pin down two of them after a tough fight, and later handed them over to the police.

The police have booked the duo under theft case are now on the lookout for the other accused, who are presently on the run. One of the pigeons managed to escape and returned to the house the next day, but the family is now eagerly awaiting, hoping to get back the birds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police suspect that the gang used to steal pigeons to be used for races. The total cost of the stolen pigeons is estimated to be around ₹20,000, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US