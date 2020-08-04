19 people at IISc. test positive

Bengaluru

04 August 2020 07:29 IST

As many as 19 people living on the Indian Institute of Science campus have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 31. According to a press release on Monday, 12 of 15 COVID-19 positive students in hostels tested negative. Most of them were asymptomatic and treated in the COVID-19 Care Centre managed by the campus health care doctors. That apart, 34 pensioners and employees who live off-campus have also tested positive.

The release said IISc had taken several proactive measures to tackle COVID-19, such as setting up a dedicated committee to monitor the situation. The institute has also obtained approval from BBMP to start a sample collection facility for COVID-19 and testing samples at IISC’s test centre to obtain results quickly. The institute was in the process of contacting hospitals to manage the dedicated COVID-19 Care Centre on campus for mild and asymptomatic patients, as well as for more serious cases being treated at hospitals.

While reiterating that Unlock 3.0 guidelines, along with those issued by State government, were being followed, the release noted that all safety norms of reopening and working in labs were being followed, and that entry into IISc was strictly monitored. At the hostels, strict physical distancing measures are implemented, while dining at the mess is restricted. Common areas are cleaned and sanitised regularly as well, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising

A spokesperson for the IIMB said a member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on campus tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The person is being given all help and support. All 50 primary contacts of the affected person have been traced and are in home quarantine.