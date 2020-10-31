17 districts report no deaths on Friday

31 October 2020 06:08 IST

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the State touched 1.36%

The State on Friday reported 3,589 new cases taking the total number to 8,20,398. With this, the positivity rate for the day came down to 3.47%.

With 49 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,140. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. With as many as 17 districts reporting zero deaths on Friday, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.36%.

Highest and lowest CFR

Advertising

Advertising

At 2.7%, the CFR in Dharwad is the highest in the State followed by Bidar (2.4%), Dakshina Kannada (2.2%) and Koppal (2.1%) as on October 29.

Chitradurga has the lowest CFR at 0.5%. Although Bengaluru Urban contributes 34.5% of the total deaths in the State and has the highest deaths per million at 397, the CFR stands at 1.1%.

As many as 8,521 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,49,740. Of the remaining 59,499 active cases, 935 patients are being monitored in ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,811 cases taking the tally to 3,34,848. With 27 of the 49 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 3,847. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 37,534.

Over 1 lakh tests

As many as 1,03,281 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 79,369 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 78,04,312.