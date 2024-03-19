16th edition of Bengaluru International Arts Festival to pay tribute to Kumar Gandharva

March 19, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The five-day Bengaluru International Arts Festival (BIAF), 2024, will kick off on March 22 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru with a Jugalbandi with Dr. Suma Sudhindra and Ronu Majundar at 6.30 p.m. and a Carnatic music performance by Abhishek Raghuram and troupe at 7.45 p.m.

The festival will commemorate the birth centenary of the legendary Pandit Kumar Gandharva, being observed this year. The fourth day of the BIAF festival will showcase Hindustani vocal by Bhuvanesh Komkali, Grandson of Kumar Gandharva, as a tribute to the legendary artiste, said a release from the organisers.

Some of the renowned artists performing at the 16th BIAF include Hindustani vocalists Sangeetha Katti, Venkatesh Kumar, among others. Other highlights include Pratibodhana - The Awakening, a dance production by Rama Vaidyanathan and team; Silapadhikarama, a dance drama conceptualised by Lalitha Das and choreographed by Veena Murthy Vijay, Marma, a multi-lingual and multi-genetic confluence of spiritual and philosophical poetry. Last day of the festival on March 31 will witness a sapling planting ceremony to promote “Green Bengaluru” engaging the community and college students.

This year’s musical events will take place from March 22 to 24 at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall and on March 30 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Concluding on March 31, the festival will culminate with a sapling plantation ceremony.

Organised by Artiste’s Introspective Movement (AIM), BIAF, originated as a platform to unite artists, fostering collaboration and performance in the celebration of art. Held in association with Academy of Music, Department of Kannada & Culture, Government of Karnataka and supported by Ministry of Culture, Government of India, BIAF stands as a testament to Bengaluru’s vibrant cultural landscape, said the release.

Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay, Director, BIAF, said, “This year’s festival promises to be a harmonious blend of our timeless classical music, mesmerizing dance performances, and an abundance of celebration and joy. Grounded firmly in our rich tradition and culture, we aim to offer our music aficionados yet another chance to immerse themselves in the boundless ocean of music.”

Tickets available at BookMyShow https://in.bookmyshow.com/special/aim-biaf-2024/ET00387808?webview=true

