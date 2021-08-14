1,632 new cases, 25 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

14 August 2021 23:23 IST

Dakshina Kannada records maximum cases at 411

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,632 fresh cases of COVID-19, which takes the total number of infections to 29,28,033. Data from the Health and Family Welfare Department showed that Dakshina Kannada recorded the maximum number of cases at 411, followed by Bengaluru Urban with 377. Among other districts, Udipi had 169 new cases.

Several districts, including Gadag, Bidar and Yadgir, reported no new cases. Twenty-five people succumbed to the virus across the State, taking the death toll to 36,958. Dakshina Kannada saw the maximum number of deaths at 7.

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of active cases is 22,698. As many as 1,612 people were discharged on Saturday across Karnataka. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,68,351.

At present, 10,514 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in home isolation; 2959 in Bengaluru Urban. A total of 4,07,58,748 samples have been tested, of which 1,55,989 people were tested.