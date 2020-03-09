₹10,000 penalty on parking contractor

09 March 2020 22:09 IST

He was found guilty of fleecing a customer

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporations Limited has slapped a penalty of ₹10,000 on a contractor for allegedly cheating a person who had parked his motorcycle in the parking lot of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station earlier this month.

The action was taken after the motorcyclist posted a complaint on Twitter. He alleged that on March 2, he had gone to the railway station to drop his friend. He got an entry ticket stating that the parking facility is free for 7 minutes after which he will be charged ₹15 every five minutes.

However, when he went to reclaim his motorcycle after seeing his friend off, he was asked to pay ₹100 even though he had parked the two-wheeler for around 20 minutes.

After investigating, the Divisional Railway Manager of South Western Railway (SWR) posted a message on social media that the allegation was true.

The contractor has been directed to pay the penalty amount in seven days, and refund the excess amount charged from the complainant. The SWR has warned the contractor of terminating the contract if he continues to flout the rules of the agreement.