YSRCP giving priority to the welfare of fishermen, says Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy

April 13, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The party has given Rajya Sabha, MLC and MLA tickets to members from the community’

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy addressing fishermen in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that the YSR Congress Party has been giving priority to the welfare of fishermen in North Andhra and lending a helping hand to them all the time. He said that the ruling party has given Rajya Sabha, MLC and MLA tickets to members from the fishermen community, while the Telugu Desam Partyy (TDP) has always humiliated the community. The YSRCP organised a meeting with the fishermen community at Lawsons Bay Colony here on Saturday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam (South) MLA candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and other leaders were present.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that during the recent fire accident at fishing harbour, a number of boats were gutted. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded immediately and provided compensation to the victims within 24 hours. This shows how the YSRCP is committed to the welfare of fishermen community. He also said that during the Cyclone Hudhud in 2014, a number of fishing boats were damaged, the then government had failed to help the victims. But after coming to power, the YSRCP government had assisted the victims, he said. He said that the YSRCP government has taken up construction of 10 fishing harbours in the State.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that fishermen community would teach a lesson to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and his alliance parties in the coming elections. He said that he found a lot of difference between Mr. Jagan and Mr. Naidu, when it comes to helping the fishermen community.

