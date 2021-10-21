YSRCP demands apology from Naidu, Pattabhiram

YSRCP activists staging a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC office in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 October 2021 01:26 IST

Party activists form human chain on national highway

The activists of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday staged protests at various places in the city, taking strong exception to the alleged derogatory statements made by TDP official spokesperson K. Pattabhiram against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

They demanded an apology from TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pattabhiram.

Advertising

Advertising

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, along with YSRCP leaders K.K. Raju, Pedada Ramani Kumari among others, took part in a protest at Thatichetlapalem Junction as the party activists formed a human chain on the National Highway-16.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao accusing Mr. Naidu of creating unrest in the State by instigating his party leaders to make derogatory comments against the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Naidu is unable to handle pressure at home. He wants to promote his son N. Lokesh in the party, but there is stiff opposition to it. Unable to manage the issue, he is diverting the attention of the people. Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pattabhiram should tender an apology to teh Chief Minister,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Meanwhile, large number of YSRCP activists led by Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC office. They carried placards saying that Mr. Naidu must apologise to the Chief Minister.

YSRCP activists led by VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala also formed a human chain at the Isukathota Junction. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari also took part in the protest.