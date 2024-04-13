ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP activists stage protests in Visakhapatnam against attack on Jagan

April 13, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MLA candidate from North Constituency KK Raju along with the party supporters staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

YSR Congress Party leaders staged protests at various places condemning the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada, here on Saturday. Holding placards against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), they demanded strict action against the culprits involved in it. The YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP, which was unable to see the response evoked by Mr. Jagan during his political campaign, instigated such attacks. Protests were organised at Madhurawada, Gajuwaka, Isukathota and a few other areas. Protests are likely to be intensified on Sunday.

