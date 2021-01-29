VISAKHAPATNAM

29 January 2021 19:08 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, would conduct offline and power yoga classes for weight reduction from February 1. The timings for the classes are from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m, said Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu. He said that interested candidates can contact 9398019922 for more details.

Advertising

Advertising