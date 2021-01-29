Visakhapatnam

Yoga classes for weight reduction from February 1

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, would conduct offline and power yoga classes for weight reduction from February 1. The timings for the classes are from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m, said Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu. He said that interested candidates can contact 9398019922 for more details.

