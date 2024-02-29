ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop held on seafood exports to South Korea

February 29, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) president Pawan Kumar emphasised the importance of strengthening seafood trade relations between India and South Korea, during a workshop on ‘Knowledge Building on Korean Best Practices in Aqua, Seafood Processing & Bilateral Partnership Dialogue’, organised by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Mr. Kumar advocated for the inclusion of seafood products in the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries.

Dr. N Yuvaraj, Secretary, Commerce and Industries, AP Government, highlighted the State’s potential in food processing and aquaculture, and stressed the importance of knowledge sharing and collaboration with South Korea.

During a keynote address, Woochan Chang, the India Country Director at the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), commended South Korea’s seafood industry for its focus on efficiency, quality, and innovation.

Ch. Kishore Kumar, member, Managing Committee, FAPCCI said the seafood sector presents significant opportunities for small businesses too.

Technical sessions featured presentations from South Korean experts on various best practices in aqua and seafood processing. These included discussions on fish feed, drying and salting techniques, shrimp breeding technology, disease prevention methods, and innovative fish waste utilisation practices.

Sudipta Bhadra, Chief Technical Adviser, Promoting Sustainable Enterprises in India (PSEI) ILO said the workshop served as a stepping stone towards strengthening India-South Korea collaboration and seafood exporters in the South Korean market.

