Workers stage protest at Adani Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam over their long-pending demands

April 13, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Tension prevailed at the Adani Gangavaram port at Gangavaram here on Saturday as the port workers protested against the alleged negligence of the management in resolving their long-pending demands.

Police personnel were deployed at the port to bring the law and order situation under control.

Responding to the incident, Collector A. Mallikarjuna held an emergency meeting with the port representatives and agitators in his chambers in the evening. The Port CEO Amit Malik and Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar were present among others in the meeting.

According to the leaders of the workers, who participated in the meeting, Dr. Mallikarjuna reportedly pulled up the representatives of the port for delaying implementation of the assurances given by them in the previous meetings. He also reportedly told the leaders of workers about the Model Code of Conduct in force.

“This is not the right time to conduct such protests as the Model Code of Conduct is in force. This apart, I am presently not authorised to take any decisions on the matter as I am currently coming under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of India. So, it is better to postpone your activities after the elections (June 4),” the Collector reportedly said, according to some of the participants, who attended the meeting.

On the other hand, an official statement said that the port authorities noted down the issues raised by the leaders of the workers in the presence of the Collector and assured to resolve them at the earliest.

