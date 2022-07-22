Woman, lover arrested for ‘killing’ husband in Visakhapatnam

July 22, 2022 21:35 IST

She also lodged a complaint that her husband is missing, say police

The suspicious death case of 43-year-old professor Budumuru Murali from Rickshaw Colony of Madhurawada under PM Palem Police Station limits, has turned out to be a case of murder, here. The police said that it is the wife of the deceased and her 18-year- old paramour, who have allegedly murdered the professor to continue their relationship. The police arrested the duo on Friday and sent them in remand.

The arrested were identified as P Hari Sankar Varma (18) of Sai Ram Colony, Kommadi, and B Mrudula (29).

Addressing a press conference on Friday, ACP (North) Ch. Srinivasa Rao and PM Palem Police Station SHO A Ravi Kumar said that B Murali, a native of Srikakulam, got married to Mrudula during the year 2014 and they had a seven-year old son. Murali used to work as a Library Information Science professor at Eritrea Institute of Technology (EIT), East Africa, and used to stay there. Mrudula stays along with her son at Rickshaw Colony, Madhurawada. Murali used to come to Visakhapatnam once a year for holidays and return to East Africa. Mrudula reportedly developed an extramarital affair with Shankar.

On July 9, Murali had come to Visakhapatnam for a holiday. Mrudula and Shankar have allegedly decided to kill Murali whom they felt was an obstruction in their life. On July 10 night, Mrudula had reportedly invited Shankar to her home after Murali fell asleep. At around 2.30 a.m., the duo allegedly hit Murali hard on his head using a pressure cooker and a dosa pan. To ensure that he is dead, the duo had also reportedly strangulated him using a piece of cloth.

Police said that in the early hours, the accused packed the body in a bedsheet and dumped it under Marikavalasa bridge on a two-wheeler. Again on July 14 night, Shankar and Mrudula allegedly went to the spot and burnt the body using petrol.

On July 17th evening, Mrudula had approached the PM Palem Police and lodged a complaint stating that her husband had gone missing. She stated that on July 11, she had dropped her husband to Kommadi. Her husband had joined two of his friends and left for Srikakulam, she complained, adding that he had taken away valuables worth ₹5 lakh.

However, acting on a tip-off, police have picked up Mrudula and her paramour and they reportedly confessed to the crime.