Woman ‘ends’ life at Pendurthi

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 September 2021 01:33 IST

A 22-year-old woman reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan hook at her residence at Simhapuri Layout under Pendurthi police station limits, here on Saturday. The incident came to light after the police registered a case on Saturday night.

According to the police, the girl was pursuing M.Sc;, final year. Her alleged boyfriend suspected that she was close to another person and also informed the same to her parents. After being allegedly questioned about it, the girl reportedly ended her life. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those, who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

