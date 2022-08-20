Woman dies, man suffers severe injuries after being hit by train in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old woman died while another man received severe injuries after reportedly being hit by a train near Sattivanipalem area under Pendurthi Police Station limits here on Saturday.

The Government Railway Police are yet to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or some other angle involved in it. However, as per the primary investigation, the GRP have found that both the man and the woman were walking on the tracks.

Circle Inspector of GRP, Visakhapatnam, P. Koteswara Rao, said that the woman K Hemalatha, mother of two children, had been residing at her mother’s home since the last one-and-a-half year after separating from her husband. On Friday evening, she had reportedly left home. On Saturday at around 6 a.m., she was seen walking on the tracks along with a man named Kumar.

“They seem to be friends, but we are yet to ascertain their relationship. We are also yet to ascertain whether the duo tried to end their lives or if there is some other angle to it. Kumar has received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment,” said GRP Circle Inspector Koteswara Rao.

The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

GRP Visakhapatnam has registered a case and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can dial 100.