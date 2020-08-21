With six more deaths, toll crosses the 200-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2020 23:12 IST

738 new cases take tally to 29,225 in the district

The COVID-19 death toll crossed the 200-mark in Visakhapatnam district, after six more deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. As on Friday, the total number of persons who succumbed to coronavirus from the district was 202. About 100 deaths were reported in the last 18 days.

The city has recorded first death in the early hours of May 1, after a 62-year old man from Chengalraopeta succumbed to the virus. On August 3, the toll crossed the 100-mark and stood at 102. On Friday, the toll crossed the 200-mark indicating the rapid spread of virus in the district.

The cases continue to see a spike, as 738 new cases were reported on Friday. This takes the total number of cases in the district to 29,225.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday, the total number of active and discharged cases is 5,263 and 23,760 respectively.

Meanwhile, 604 persons, who were being treated at COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and opted home quarantine, have been recovered in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

According to Special officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in Visakhapatnam district as on Friday is 736. Of them, as many as 149 clusters are very active ones, while 74 clusters are active. Similarly 513 clusters are dormant. The District Collector had already denotified 171 clusters.

It was learnt that more clusters are going to be denotified in the coming weeks.