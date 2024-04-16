ADVERTISEMENT

With a revenue of ₹453.24 crore in 2023-24, Visakhapatnam district RTA tops Andhra Pradesh

April 16, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Visakhapatnam district, has achieved the highest revenue collection in the State in the financial year 2023-24. The Visakhapatnam district RTA earned ₹453.24 crore in 2023-24 and achieved 64.11% of the revenue target for the year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that in addition to collection of taxes under various heads, organisation of special drives from time-to-time to recover the tax dues and imposition of penalties for violations, also helped in improving revenue collections.

The revenue collected included quarterly taxes ₹86.05 crore, life tax ₹314.27 crore, fee ₹22.24 crore, service charges ₹5.56 crore and special drives ₹25.11 crore. The revenue collection in the last financial year was ₹418.82 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US