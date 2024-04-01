ADVERTISEMENT

Will abide by party’s decision on A.P. capital, says Chinta Mohan

April 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chita Mohan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has said that he will abide by the decision of the party leadership on the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

He was speaking to the media in New Delhi on Monday.

Earlier, Mr. Chinta Mohan made a demand that Tirupati be made the capital of Andhra Pradesh, saying that it would help drive out poverty and unemployment from the Rayalaseema region.

The former Union Minister recalled that Acharya N.G. Ranga suggested that Tirupati should be made the capital of Andhra Pradesh seven decades ago during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh from the composite Madras State.

Mr. Chinta Mohan said it was his personal opinion and that he would abide by the party’s decision on the issue.

