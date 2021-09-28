Waterlogging hits air passengers

Those coming out of the airport had to wade through ankle deep water with their luggage to reach the taxi stand.

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 September 2021 00:29 IST

Water released from Meghadrigedda Reservoir without informing us, says airport Director

Passengers coming into the city by flights from various destinations and those going to the airport to take flights, had a tough time on Msonday as the approach road from the National Highway – 16 to the terminal building was waterlogged, as heavy rain lashed the city under the impact of Cyclone Gulab.

Those coming out of the airport had to wade through ankle deep water with their luggage to reach the taxi stand.

Thankfully, there was no cancellation of flights but a few of the flight operators were asked to delay their departure.

“The flight operations were normal till 11.30 a.m. After that water was released from the Meghadrigedda Reservoir without informing us (Airport authorities). The floodwater channel could not take the huge inflow and water overflowed onto the air side. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and we conducted a joint inspection and a decision to delay the operation of flights was taken,” Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

The Airport Director admitted that passengers going out and coming into the terminal building faced little inconvenience as the approach road was waterlogged. He, however, said 21 arrivals and 19 departures were cleared by 9 p.m. and the departure of the remaining couple of flights would be cleared before midnight. “We arranged pumps to flush out the water from the air side. The water started receding by 4 p.m. after which we allowed departures and also incoming flights. There was no cancellation of flights today,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao added.

Water also overflowed at the Visakhapatnam railway station and onto the platform. The under path leading to the Diesel Loco Shed, Marshalling Yard and the Meghadripeta Colony gave a tough time to employees and localpeople as they had to take a detour to avoid their vehicles getting stuck in the water, which was flowing above four feet on Monday morning.