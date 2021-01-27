Waltair Division achieved good progress: DRM

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 January 2021 01:18 IST

‘Personnel ensured uninterrupted supply of essential commodities’

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has said that Waltair Division has overcome the odds posed by the pandemic and achieved good performance in the last quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. It excelled in various fields like safety, security, infrastructure development and implementation of innovative measures.

He unfurled the national tricolour and took the ‘Rashtriya Salami’ presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF), cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides and Civil Defence at the Railway Football grounds here on the occasion of Republic Day.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Shrivastava commended the relentless efforts of the staff in ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities throughout the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division loaded 4194 million tonnes of freight by December 2020 and the gross earnings were ₹5,035.75 crore. It bagged 11 shields for best performance by various departments, which were presented by General Manager Vidya Bhushan at 65th Railway Week Awards.

ADRM (Infra) Akshay Saxena read out the Republic Day message of General Manager, ECoR.

D. Bhakar Rao, Head Constable/RPF Post/Vizianagaram, was awarded the DG Insignia Award for his devotion to duty.

Artists of Divisional Cultural Association and Kendriya Vidyalaya School students, Waltair, presented cultural programmes. RPF Commandos exhibited their daredevilry on motorcycles. Pyramid show by Scouts & Guides and performance by the Dog Squad were the other attractions.

ADRM (operations) C. Surya Kumari, ADRM (operations), officers, staff and their families, representatives of recognised trade unions participated in 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

ECoRWWO president Shalini Shrivastav, vice-president Madhulika Saxena and secretary Madhuri Kasipathi of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation and members visited Railway Hospital and gave health drinks and fruits to patients.